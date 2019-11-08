Nexeo Plastics and DSM sign distribution agreement for North America

November 8, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Thermoplastics resin distributor Nexeo Plastics has signed a new distribution agreement with material supplier DSM Engineering Plastics.

Nexeo Plastics will now carry and distribute DSM products from its advanced material portfolio throughout Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., including Akulon PA6/PA66, Arnite PET, Arnitel TPC, EcoPaXX PA410, ForTii PA4T/PPA, Stanyl PA46, and Xytron PPS.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with DSM beyond Europe to North America and look forward to supporting our customers with their high-performance products,” said Shawn Williams, Nexeo’s president and CEO. “Our focus is to deliver unified services to our customers, no matter where they transact business around the world. The Nexeo Plastics global distribution model, materials selection expertise and commercial platform are perfectly suited to drive DSM’s growth in both regions.”

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Nexeo is the plastics distribution business of Nexeo Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Univar Inc.