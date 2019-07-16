Eclipse Automation buys Hungarian automation supplier Transmoduls

July 16, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Cambridge, Ont.-based Eclipse Automation has expanded into central Europe by acquiring Transmoduls Ltd., a turnkey automation manufacturer headquartered in Veszprém, Hungary.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Since 2016, Eclipse and Transmoduls have worked together through partnership in the Smart Automation Group, a global organization that allows suppliers of custom automation manufacturing equipment to share best practices, industry intellectual property, and experience.

“The Transmoduls acquisition provides an exciting opportunity for Eclipse,” Steve Mai, president and CEO of Eclipse Automation, said in a July 16 statement. “We are particularly pleased to have found a strong business partner to give our company the means to support its growth strategy. This expansion will enable Eclipse to broaden internal capacity and accelerate entry into new and adjacent global markets. We welcome all 161 highly-skilled Transmoduls employees to the Eclipse organization.”

Transmoduls, which makes turnkey automation solutions for the automotive, electronics, food and medical markets, will continue to operate under its own name and branding will remain with Eclipse Automation.