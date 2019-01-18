Hahn opens plastics automation site in Connecticut

January 18, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Hahn Automation Group, a German automation supplier that owns three robot companies for plastics processing – Waldorf Technik, Wemo and GeKu – has opened its doors in the U.S.

Hahn Plastics Automation Inc. has begun manufacturing at its new factory in Windsor, Conn.

The America subsidiary of Hahn Automation is led by general manager Markus Klaus, a 20-year industry veteran who is the former injection molding division manager for Wittmann Battenfeld Inc. in Torrington, Conn.

Hahn Automation makes robots, assembly, and test inspection equipment for a variety of industries, including plastics, automotive, and medical. The company already has a U.S. operation in Hebron, Ky. The Connecticut facility will focus exclusively on plastics automation.

“Our new company will be a manufacturing plant for GeKu and Waldorf Technik products in the U.S,” Klaus said. “In addition, we will import, stock, integrate and distribute products from Wemo.” Klaus also noted that Wemo robots have been distributed and supported in the U.S. for several years by Robot Automation Systems (RAS) of Waunakee, Wis., and that relationship will continue. “We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with RAS,” Klaus said. “They have done an excellent job for Wemo and add valuable engineering and automation expertise to every application.”

In addition to owning Waldorf Technik, Wemo, and GeKu, Hahn Automation recently bought the technology from U.S. collaborative robot – or “cobot” – pioneer Rethink Robotics Inc., including patents, trademarks, and software for Rethink’s Sawyer cobot. Rethink Robotics went out of business in October 2018.