Separation technology supplier Eriez makes executive promotions

John Blicha, Greg Nowak and Chris Knoll have been appointed to new positions in Eriez's corporate leadership team.

September 26, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Eriez, an Erie, Pa.-based manufacturer of a variety of separation and materials handling technologies, recently promoted three men to new positions in its corporate leadership team.

John Blicha has been promoted from director of global marketing and communications to senior director of global marketing and communications. His new role includes overseeing corporate advertising and public relations, the company’s websites and trade-show participation. Blicha joined Eriez in 2012.

John Blicha

Greg Nowak has been promoted from technical director of research and development to senior technical director. Nowak’s duties include strategic leadership for Eriez-USA’s engineering team, directing global research and development, and serving in a key role on the corporate management team. Nowak has been with Eriez since 1989.

Greg Nowak

Finally, Chris Knoll has been promoted from product engineering manager to director of global R&D. He will be responsible for the company’s corporate product research and development activities. Knoll joined Eriez in 2011.

Chris Knoll

Eriez supplies magnetic lift and separation, metal detection, fluid recycling, flotation, materials feeding, screening, conveying and controlling equipment for the plastics and other industries.

 

