Materials handling equipment maker Ensign bought by Excalibur LLC

September 26, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Ensign Equipment Inc., a bulk materials handling system maker headquartered in Holland, Mich., has been acquired by Excalibur Group LLC.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Muskegon, Mich.-based Excalibur already owns two other west Michigan manufacturers.

Ensign designs and manufactures a complete line of bulk material handling systems and processing equipment for filling, unloading, weighing, conveying, and storing of several types of materials, including plastic resins.

“Ensign is a tremendous addition and a natural fit to our growing group of companies,” Ensign’s managing partner Mark Hoofman said in a statement. “The Ensign team is highly motivated and committed to bringing innovative and quality solutions to the marketplace, which fell right in line with our other teams.”