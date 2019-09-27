Bunting Magnetics hires new lean manufacturing coordinator

September 27, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Newton, Kansas-based separation equipment maker Bunting Magnetics Co. has hired Robert Clausing as its new lean manufacturing coordinator, responsible for focusing on utilizing a lean manufacturing mindset in order to reduce and eliminate waste.

“Waste is anything that adds to the process without adding value to the product,” Clausing said in a statement. “It can be as obvious as transportation expenses and as subtle as spending too much time searching for a misplaced item. Everyone can see waste, and even conceive ways to reduce or eliminate it.”

Clausing’s previous position was with TECT Power Inc., where he served as general operations manager. He has also worked for Carlson Products LLC as a supply chain manager and The Coleman Co. Inc. as a global quality manager.

Bunting is a leading supplier of separation equipment for plastics processors and recyclers, including features magnetic separation products, metal detection devices, and material handling conveyors.