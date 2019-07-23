Bunting Magnetics turns 60

July 23, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Magnetic equipment maker Bunting Magnetics Co. is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary next month.

Founded in August 1959 by Walter F. Bunting in Chicago, the company – which is now headquartered in Newton Kansas – has remained family-owned and family-operated ever since. Walter’s son, Bob Bunting, serves as the current president of the company, and Bob’s son, Robert Bunting Jr., serves as the general manager of the magnet materials division.

“I think it’s very exciting that we’ve been able to achieve 60 years in business as a private, family owned company,” Bob Bunting said. “It speaks very well to the dedication of our employees and the Bunting family as a whole.”

Bunting Magnetics designs, manufactures, and sells magnetic equipment used in applications such as magnetic separation, metal detection, conveyor systems, and magnetic printing cylinders. The main industries the company serves include the food and pharmaceutical industries, plastics, recycling, mining, printing, manufacturing, automotive, chemical, ceramics, and textiles. For the plastics industry, Bunting Magnetics is perhaps best known for its FF350 high-temp drawer magnet, which allows for metal separation in extremely high temperature plastics manufacturing.

In addition to its main office in Newton, Bunting Magnetics has manufacturing and distribution facilities in Berkhamsted, England; DuBois, Pennsylvania; Elk Grove Village, Illinois; and Redditch, England.