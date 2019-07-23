Sidel acquires French moldmaker Cognac Moules Emballages Plastiques

July 23, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to strengthen its moldmaking and tooling capabilities, Swiss-based packaging machinery maker Sidel has acquired Cognac Moules Emballages Plastiques (COMEP), a French producer and designer of molds for PET, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1998, COMEP is headquartered in Salles-d’Angles and manufactures over 4,000 molds annually, and has approximately 60 employees. In a July 23 press release, Sidel described COMEP as a “first mover in the low blowing pressure technologies.”

The acquisition comes on the heels of Sidel’s purchase of Italian brand strategy and design consultancy firm PET Engineering srl in October 2018.

“By acquiring COMEP, we enlarge our set of capabilities…and extend our mold and tooling portfolio to offer complete packaging solutions to our clients,” Pavel Shevchuk, Sidel’s executive vice president of services, said in the statement.

The statement also said that COMEP and Sidel will “remain set on their current focuses with a strong, adapted go-to-market strategy to leverage their respective capabilities”. “COMEP will represent a separate channel to market for molds and tooling,” the statement continued. “This means that COMEP and Sidel will take distinct commercial approaches while sharing best practices and capitalising on efficiencies whenever possible.”