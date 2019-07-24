Clariant CEO Ernesto Occhiello resigns after 10 months

July 24, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Ernesto Occhiello, the CEO of specialty chemical company Clariant, is stepping down after just ten months in the job.

In a July 24 statement, Swiss-based Clariant said that Occhiello “has decided to leave the company for personal reasons with immediate effect” after a “challenging” period.

Occhiello’s departure comes as Clariant continues to negotiate with chemical supplier Sabic concerning the creation of a new business line.

Clariant’s Board of Directors has asked Hariolf Kottmann, chairman of the Board of Directors, to assume Occhiello’s responsibilities in the interim as Executive Chairman until a successor is found, the statement said. Kottmann was previously Clariant’s CEO before Occhiello took over for his brief stint at the top.

“We thank Ernesto Occhiello for his support of the company in a challenging phase and his contributions to strengthening the company’s position as a market leader in specialty chemicals during the past months,” Kottmann said in the statement.