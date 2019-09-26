Redesigned vibratory feeder line

September 26, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Coperion K-Tron will take advantage of the upcoming K 2019 trade show in Dusseldorf next month to unveil its redesigned K3 vibratory feeder line.

The K3-ML-D5-V200 vibratory feeder will be displayed in action as part of a recirculating system – with automatic refill provided by a P-Series vacuum receiver and a compact vacuum pump. Vibratory feeders are ideal for feeding recycled material or flakes as well as for the addition of glass fibre in compounding processes, the company said – they’re practically maintenance-free, since there is no wear on the mechanical parts. P-Series vacuum receivers can be used to convey a wide range of bulk materials – in conveying only applications such as hopper loading, as well as loss-in-weigh feeder refill applications.

The P-Series receivers are constructed of stainless steel and features include steep cone angles to ensure excellent discharge and band clamps for quick disassembly.