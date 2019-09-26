News

Redesigned vibratory feeder line

New from Coperion K-Tron, the K3-ML-D5-V200 vibratory feeder is ideal for feeding recycled material or flakes as well as for the addition of glass fibre in compounding processes.

Print this page

September 26, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Coperion K-Tron will take advantage of the upcoming K 2019 trade show in Dusseldorf next month to unveil its redesigned K3 vibratory feeder line.

The K3-ML-D5-V200 vibratory feeder will be displayed in action as part of a recirculating system – with automatic refill provided by a P-Series vacuum receiver and a compact vacuum pump. Vibratory feeders are ideal for feeding recycled material or flakes as well as for the addition of glass fibre in compounding processes, the company said – they’re practically maintenance-free, since there is no wear on the mechanical parts. P-Series vacuum receivers can be used to convey a wide range of bulk materials – in conveying only applications such as hopper loading, as well as loss-in-weigh feeder refill applications.

The P-Series receivers are constructed of stainless steel and features include steep cone angles to ensure excellent discharge and band clamps for quick disassembly.

Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*