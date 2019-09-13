Maag Pump Systems realigns brands, corporate strategy after acquisitions

September 13, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

As the result of what it calls “growth through acquisitions…that has significantly expanded its product portfolio”, Swiss company Maag Pump Systems AG is realigning its branding and corporate strategy.

In a Sept. 12 statement, Maag said it is bundling the activities of the companies it has acquired in recent years into what it calls “four centres of excellence”: pump and filtration systems, pelletizing systems, pulverizing systems, and recycling systems. All of the companies will be managed as product brands – Automatik, Ettlinger, Gala, Maag, Reduction, and Scheer – that will be under the Maag Group umbrella brand.

The company says that the Maag Group is the visually identifiable umbrella brand; with the product brands each distinctively echoing it.

“The focused market orientation, with our products and services spread across four centers of excellence, will play a major role in the Maag Group’s further international growth in the coming years,” Group president Ueli Thuerig said in the statement. “Our aim with the new umbrella brand strategy is to strengthen our identity on the market. The established product brands enjoy great trust and confidence among their customers, and will remain specialists in their respective market segments, yet work close together when integrated systems solutions are required.”

The Maag Group supplies customizable, integrated process technology systems for the polymer, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and food industries.