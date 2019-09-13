Wittmann Gravimax blenders available in two new modes

September 13, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Wittmann Battenfeld’s Gravimax blenders – which come in numerous sizes and configurations with throughputs ranging from 170 pounds to 3,900 pounds per hour – are now available in two new metering modes: reference additive and reference virgin.

Since strong vibrations or impacts can cause incorrect additive dosing, the blenders working in reference additive mode will instantly adjust the quantity of virgin resin to maintain the proper ratio with the additive that has already been dosed. Reference virgin mode, meanwhile, addresses the challenges of dosing additives into plastics reinforced with long glass fibre (LGF). In that mode, the quantities of the other components are adjusted based on the amount of virgin LGF resin ready to be blended.

The gravimetric blenders can meter and mix as many as eight ingredients and feature precise metering valves, interchangeable steel hoppers, and an easy-to-use controller.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, Wittmann Battenfeld Canada Inc., is located in Richmond Hill, Ont.