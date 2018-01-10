Maag Pumps buys German machinery maker Ettlinger Kunststoffmaschinen

January 10, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to expand its plastic filtration operations, Swiss-based Maag Pump Systems AG has acquired German machinery supplier Ettlinger Kunststoffmaschinen GmbH for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1983, Ettlinger Kunststoffmaschinen specializes in the development and manufacture of high performance continuous melt filters and injection molding machines. Ettlinger melt filters are used for processing heavily contaminated material streams as well as extrusion applications where pressure stable filtration is needed. Headquartered in the German city of Konigsbrunn, the company has a North American sales and service subsidiary located in Atlanta, Ga.

Under the terms of the purchase, both companies will continue to operate in the market under their existing names. Ueli Thuerig, currently president of Maag, will head the combined business.

“Maag’s strong sales and service channel will provide us a greater penetration into new markets and will allow us to provide excellent local support to our existing customers,” Volker Neuber, CEO of Ettlinger, said in a statement.

Maag, which is a business unit of Dover Corp., manufactures gear pumps, pelletizing systems and filtration systems for demanding applications in the plastics, chemicals and petrochemicals industries. The company has production sites in Switzerland, the U.S., Germany, Italy, and China as well as additional service centres and sales offices in France, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, India, Thailand, and Brazil.