Material supplier Cancarb names Peter Donnelly as president

September 12, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Thermal carbon black supplier Cancarb Ltd. has appointed company veteran Peter Donnelly as its new president.

Donnelly has been with the Medicine Hat, Alta.-based company for 24 years, most recently as vice president of marketing. Prior to that he served as the firm’s director of quality and development.

He replaces outgoing president Ken Tate, who is retiring effective Sept. 30.

Cancarb makes and markets thermal carbon black under the Thermax brand. According to the company, Thermax can improve the melt flow index of black plastic compounds, resulting in reduced energy costs, improved productivity without capital investment, and more highly loaded concentrates.

Cancarb is a subsidiary of Japan-based Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.