Kreyenborg expands manufacturing site in Senden, Germany

October 15, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Germany-based Kreyenborg GmbH & Co. KG, a manufacturer of pelletizers, melt pumps, screen changers, and other bulk handling and auxiliary equipment, has added two new production halls, new machining centres, and extended the test facility at its company site in Senden, Germany.

“We have more than doubled the volume of incoming orders over the past three years,” managing partner Jan Hendrik Ostgathe said in a statement.

In total, the company has added 2,200 square meters of new space.

The construction of halls 4 and 5 has just been accomplished, Ostgathe said, and the first new, modern machining centres “are moving in”. “At the same time, the test facility has been extended substantially,” he said.

The expansion was made necessary by what Ostgathe calls “growth in the plastics sector”, thanks to such Kreyenborg technologies as the company’s infrared rotary drum and machine components PET-Booster and IR-CLEAN. “Both these power units are ideally suited for use with recycling material and are excellent machine components for the full range of tasks calling for sustainability and Circular Economy,” he said.