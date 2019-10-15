New board chair elected for Plastics Industry Association
BASF's Phillip E. Wilson has been elected board chair at the U.S.-based industry association, replacing outgoing board chair Jim Murphy.
The U.S.-based Plastics Industry Association has elected Phillip E. Wilson as its new board chair.
Wilson is the senior manager, business intelligence and pricing strategy for BASF’s performance materials business in North America. He has more than 30 years of experience in the plastics industry.
Prior to his election as board chair, Wilson served as treasurer of the board and was elected to serve as vice chair of the Washington, D.C.-based Plastics Industry Association’s board in 2018.
Wilson replaces outgoing Plastics Industry Association chair Jim Murphy, who is also the president of extrusion systems maker Davis-Standard LLC.
In addition to Wilson, new Plastics Industry Association board members are:
- Vice Chair: Tad McGwire, Industrial Heater Corp.
- Treasurer: James Clark, Printpack Inc.
- Secretary: Jay Olson, John Deere
- Officer-at-Large: Bradley Crocker, Americas Styrenics
- Officer-at-Large: Glenn Anderson, Milacron Holdings
- Officer-at-Large: Dan Mohs, Placon Corp.
- Immediate Past Chair: Wylie Royce, Royce Global
