New board chair elected for Plastics Industry Association

October 15, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The U.S.-based Plastics Industry Association has elected Phillip E. Wilson as its new board chair.

Wilson is the senior manager, business intelligence and pricing strategy for BASF’s performance materials business in North America. He has more than 30 years of experience in the plastics industry.

Prior to his election as board chair, Wilson served as treasurer of the board and was elected to serve as vice chair of the Washington, D.C.-based Plastics Industry Association’s board in 2018.

Wilson replaces outgoing Plastics Industry Association chair Jim Murphy, who is also the president of extrusion systems maker Davis-Standard LLC.

In addition to Wilson, new Plastics Industry Association board members are: