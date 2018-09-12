Fire damages Herbold’s warehouse in Germany

September 12, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

A fire swept through the headquarters of recycling machinery maker Herbold Meckesheim GmbH in Meckesheim, Germany on Sept. 10, damaging the central warehouse and the shipping department.

In a statement posted on the website of Herbold’s American subsidiary Herbold Meckesheim USA, the company estimated that the damage will run “into the millions,” but that the office space, the test centre, and the production halls were not affected.

There were no casualties, the statement added.

“The production will continue with certain restrictions and compensated by existing structures,” the statement said. “Herbold will try to avoid serious delivery bottlenecks. The low in-house production depth and a high quantity of supplies from subcontractors will enable a quick restart of machine and spare parts deliveries as soon as logistics have been put back on track.”