Ontario-based plastic, concrete wall systems supplier Nudura Corp. bought by U.S. firm

September 12, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Nudura Corp., a Barrie, Ont.-based maker of construction wall systems that use expanded polystyrene (EPS) and concrete, has been bought by Medina, Ohio-based industrial product supplier RPM International Inc.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a statement, RPM noted that Nudura has annual net sales in excess of $40 million and that Nudura’s wall systems – known as insulating concrete forms (ICFs) – are a growth area in the construction materials market.

Nudura will operate within the RPM Specialty Products Group as a stand-alone operating unit of RPM’s Dryvit business, RPM also said.

Nudura provides four series of ICF wall systems, consisting of foam boards made from EPS and integral hinged plastic webs that hold both sides of the boards together. Concrete is then poured into the form to make an insulated concrete wall system. Nudura also offers a range of complementary building envelope products.

Nudura has three manufacturing plants and an extensive network of 260 locally based professional distributors in key North American markets. Its patented products are sold to design professionals, architects and contractors for residential and commercial applications. They are used to construct homes, schools, medical and commercial facilities, and other buildings that can benefit from the insulative and structural properties of ICF construction.

“Nudura is an excellent strategic fit that offers several key competitive advantages for Dryvit. Its product line will complement and expand Dryvit’s existing product offering, allowing for enhanced cross-selling opportunities,” RPM chairman and CEO Frank Sullivan said in the statement.