Krauss-Maffei Corp. president Paul Caprio stepping down

June 5, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Paul Caprio, president of processing machinery maker Krauss-Maffei Corp., is leaving the company effective June 7.

Caprio has been with the Florence, Ky.-based company for the past 25 years, and has served as president since May 2009.

In a June 5 statement announcing his departure, Krauss-Maffei said that Caprio is leaving “to pursue other endeavours.”

The statement also said that Dr. Michael Ruf, chief operating officer of the KraussMaffei Group GmbH, will serve as interim president of Krauss-Maffei Corp. until a new leader is appointed.

Krauss-Maffei Corp. is the U.S. subsidiary of KraussMaffei Group GmbH, which is headquartered in Munich.

“Chris Chapman, the chief financial officer at Krauss-Maffei Corp. will support day-to-day operations and activities and will report directly to Dr. Ruf,” the statement said. “Sven Schewe, director of sales, Americas Region for the KraussMaffei Group, will lead Krauss-Maffei Corp.’s injection molding machine sales for the KraussMaffei and Netstal brands as well as automation until a new IMM segment manager is found.”

Krauss-Maffei Corp.’s Matt Sieverding, president of extrusion technology, and Josef Art, head of reaction process technology, will remain in their same positions and continue to lead their business segments.