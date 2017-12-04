KraussMaffei hires new sales engineer for English-speaking Canada

December 4, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Processing equipment manufacturer KraussMaffei Corp. has appointed industry veteran Jim Chow as a technical sales engineer for the KraussMaffei and Netstal injection molding machine brands in the English-speaking Canadian provinces.

In addition, Chow – who is based out of Toronto – is promoting both the Netstal PET-LINE and the KraussMaffei PETForm systems in Canada and the U.S.

Chow will also represent KraussMaffei and Netstal in five states in the Northern U.S.

“Jim has worked in the injection molding industry for the last 20 years in both Canada and China for the beverage packaging market, as well as promoting multi-layer PET systems for the barrier market,” KraussMaffei Corp. said in a statement.

Chow’s experience includes working as a regional and a business manager for Husky Injection Molding Systems for 10 years in China and in Bolton, Ont.

“We are excited to welcome [Jim] to our team and look forward to the success his expertise will bring to both brands,” said Paul Caprio, president and CEO of KraussMaffei Corp.

Headquartered in Florence, Kentucky, KraussMaffei Corp. Is a subsidiary of Germany-based KraussMaffei Group, which makes the KraussMaffei, KraussMaffei Berstorff, and Netstal machinery brands.