Engel establishing global mold network

July 5, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Austria-based injection molding machiner maker Engel Group is establishing what it calls a “decentralized” network of mold experts in its sales regions – including North America – to customize its products for the regional characteristics of various markets.

In a statement, Schwertberg-based Engel said that the move was prompted by increasing demand for integrated system solutions from a single source.

“Injection mold technology calls for a great deal of coordination and close cooperation between ourselves, as the system solutions provider, and the plastics processors,” said Dr. Christoph Steger, CSO of the Engel Group. “That’s why it is so important to establish mold technology expertise close to our clients and have contact persons who speak their language. These two factors simplify project management and speed up the start-up of a new manufacturing solution.”

The project began with a focus on China, when two mold managers at Engel Machinery Shanghai underwent training at the headquarters in Austria. They now work closely with other mold technology staff in Austria as well as the business units and application technology departments in Austria and Asia. “If we precisely coordinate all the components in a manufacturing cell from the outset – the injection molding machine, the mold, and the automation – the result is higher productivity and component quality as well as more stable processes,” said Udo Stahlschmidt, who heads the Engel mold technology department. “Experience and expertise gained from projects around the world is then pooled in this department.”

In the short term, Engel plans to continue to strengthen its mold technology division in Shanghai in order to be able to offer its services from Shanghai to customers in other Asian countries. “Within the next year, mold managers will also be deployed to the production plant in York, Pa., serving the North American markets,” the company said.

Engel’s Canadian division, Engel Canada Inc., is headquartered in Waterloo, Ont.