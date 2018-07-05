Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, The Keg and other restaurants will eliminate plastic straws

July 5, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Recipe Unlimited Corp., Canada’s oldest and largest full-service restaurant company, will eliminate plastic straws from its 19 restaurant brands, including Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, The Keg, Kelsey’s, and East Side Mario’s.

The restaurant giant, formerly known as Cara Operations, will start phasing out its plastic straws in August, to be replaced by paper straws in all of its restaurants by the end of March 2019.

“Our goal is to enrich life in Canada…and that extends beyond our restaurants and guests, to our oceans, wildlife and environment,” Frank Hennessey, CEO of Vaughan, Ont.-based Recipe Unlimited Corp., said in a statement. “Straws are just one component of the work we’re undertaking to eliminate single-use plastics from our supply chain and shift to recyclable or compostable materials wherever possible.”

The move comes on the heels of a series of other restaurant chains banning plastic straws, including McDonalds in Ireland and the UK, and A&W Canada.