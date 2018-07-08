Canadian Plastics
Nova names Greg DeKunder as new polyethylene marketing VP

July 8, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Calgary-based Nova Chemicals Corp. has appointed petrochemical industry veteran Greg DeKunder as the new vice president of marketing of its polyethylene business.

Greg DeKunder

DeKunder previously worked for more than two decades at petroleum refining company Total S.A., most recently as senior general manager, base chemicals for the Americas in Total’s refining and chemicals business.

“We are thrilled to have Greg join the Nova Chemicals polyethylene team,” said John Thayer, senior vice president, polyethylene business. “Greg’s deep leadership experience in the petrochemicals industry will be a key asset as we continue to grow our footprint and enable our customers to deliver products that make everyday life healthier, easier and safer.”

