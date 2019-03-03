Dennis Tully, owner and president of MTD Micro Molding, passes at age 58

March 3, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Dennis Tully, the owner of Charlton, Mass.-based injection molder MTD Micro Molding, died on February 28 at age 58.

MTD is a well-known micro molder of advanced medical devices.

The company was founded in 1972 by Tully’s father Richard as a manufacturer of connector molds for the electronics industry.

In 2008, Dennis Tully purchased the business, rebranded it MTD Micro Molding, and repositioned it for the medical device market. The company specializes in making highly precise, specialized miniature parts, including what is said to be the world’s smallest molded plastic part.