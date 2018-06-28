Boy GmbH honoured with award as it turns 50

June 28, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Germany-based injection molding machine maker Boy has been honoured by the German government as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The Chamber of Industry and Commerce Koblenz recently presented the family business with a Certificate of Honor for the 50th anniversary of Dr. Boy GmbH & Co. KG.

The award was presented to Alfred Schiffer, managing partner of the global business enterprise, by Fabian Göttlich from the IHK Regional Office Neuwied.

Founded in 1968, Boy specializes in small tonnage presses, with a clamping force range up to 1,000 kN. Smaller models offer clamping forces of 150, 300, 500, and 800 kN.

“A lot has changed since the beginning 50 years ago, but the determination with which Boy employees pursue development, production, administration, sales and customer care still rules our activities,” Schiffer said during the ceremony.

The company is headquartered in Neustadt-Fernthal and operates a production facility there; it also operates a sister company in the U.S. – Boy Machines Inc. of Exton, Pa. – and has approximately 60 independent sales partners around the world.