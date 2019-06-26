Arburg breaks ground on expansion at U.S. headquarters

June 26, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Arburg Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of German injection molidng machine maker Arburg GmbH + Co KG, has begun the expansion of its headquarters in Rocky Hill, Conn.

The official groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 14 on a 23,000-square-foot expansion, which will create more space for building and testing of complete turnkey systems, adapting stock machines to customer specifications, and a significantly larger spare parts warehouse.

The subsidiary will offer some 2,100 square metres of additional space in a new hall, increasing the available floor space by more than 80 per cent, Arburg said in a June 25 statement.

The building will be equipped with modern logistics and a gantry crane with a lifting capacity of 40 tonnes.

“In recent years, our business in the US. has developed significantly better and faster than expected,” Friedrich Kanz, managing director of Arburg, Inc., said in the statement. “Thanks to this dynamic development, we now face the fortunate problem that our U.S. headquarters, which was newly built as recently as 2015, is already reaching its capacity limits.”

Arburg CEO Friedrich Kanz and CFO Claude-Helene McIntyre, municipal representatives William O‘Sullivan and Larrye deBaer, and members of the construction team were in attendance at the groundbreaking.

The U.S. is the most important foreign market for Arburg, the company said in the statement.

Arburg Inc. was founded in Rocky Hill in 1990.