TricorBraun acquires flexible packager Pacific Bag

January 9, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In its second purchase of a flexible packager, global packaging supplier TricorBraun has acquired Pacific Bag LLC, said to be one of the largest independent U.S. distributors of flexible packaging, for an undisclosed amount.

The company will combine Pacific Bag with its existing flexibles business, Taipak, to create TricorBraun Flex, a new business unit focused on flexible packaging.

“This is an important day for TricorBraun and a natural step in our evolution as we build the global packaging leader,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO of TricorBraun. “The acquisition of Pacific Bag further bolsters our presence in the flexibles space, building on our… acquisition of Taipak.”

Pacific Bag represents TricorBraun’s sixth acquisition in 18 months. Since the company acquired Salbro Bottle in June 2017, it added Continental Packaging Associates, Taipak, Package All, and the remaining shares of its joint venture in Mexico. The Taipak acquisition was TricorBraun’s first move into flexible packaging in its 117-year history.

Pacific Bag was founded in 1986 and makes packaging for the flexible coffee, pet and specialty food industries. The company’s executive team, including CEO Mark Howley, will remain with TricorBraun. The new company, TricorBraun Flex, will continue to operate out of existing locations in Vancouver, Seattle, Calgary, Toronto, and Philadelphia.