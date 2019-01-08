SPE accepting nominations for Thermoformer of the Year Award

January 8, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Thermoforming Division has announced a call for nominations for the annual Thermoformer of the Year Award.

The award recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution to the thermoforming industry in a technical, educational or managerial capacity.

The nomination deadline is March 31, 2019, and nominations will be evaluated by the SPE Thermoforming Division Board of Directors.

The 2019 Thermoformer of the Year will be recognized at the awards dinner held during the 27th Annual SPE Thermoforming Conference, which will take place September 9-11 at the Wisconsin Center and Hilton Milwaukee City Center in Milwaukee, Wis.

“The Board is seeking candidates who have led exemplary careers and have contributed to and nurtured the growth of the thermoforming industry,” said Juliet Goff, SPE Thermoforming division board member and recognition committee chair. “Over the years, the Thermoformer of the Year Award has been presented to just 36 captains of our industry.”

The 2017 Thermoformer of the Year recipient was Robert Porsche of General Plastics.

Guidelines for nominees and the required nomination form are posted online at http://thermoformingdivision.com/awards-recognitions/thermoformer-of-the-year/nomination-form/. All materials must be emailed to Juliet Goff at juliet@kal-plastics.com by the March 31 deadline.

Full information on the current and past winners of the Thermoformer of the Year Award is available at https://www.thermoformingdivision.com.