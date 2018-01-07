TricorBraun buys healthcare packager Package All Corp.

January 7, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to increase its involvement with the healthcare packaging sector, packaging solutions provider TricorBraun Inc. has acquired Package All Corp.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Bayport, N.Y., Package All has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of TricorBraun but will continue to be led by its current executive team. Package All currently operates seven locations.

“Package All has significant expertise in rigid packaging for the healthcare industry,” said Keith Strope, executive chairman of St. Louis-based TricorBraun. “We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition creates to provide customers of both companies with expanded services.”

In a statement, TricorBraun describes Package All as a “leading stocking distributor to the over-the-counter (OTC) generic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries,” also providing packaging to several other industries, including personal care and beauty, sports and fitness, food and beverage, and household and industrial.

The purchase is the latest move in a busy few months for TricorBraun. In November 2017, the company bought Taipak Enterprises Ltd., a flexible packaging supplier headquartered in Richmond, B.C., also for an undisclosed amount.