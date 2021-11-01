Packaging supplier Lacerta Group appoints Peter Lennox as new CEO

Thermoformed plastics packaging supplier Lacerta Group Inc. has named Peter Lennox as its new CEO.

Ali Lotfi, who co-founded Mansfield, Mass.-based Lacerta Group in 1993 and has been CEO since inception, will become its chief commercial officer and remain a Board member.

“Peter has spent his entire career in the packaging sector and brings a wealth of relevant knowledge and experience to the company,” Jack Norris, managing director at SK Capital and Chairman at Lacerta Group, said in a news release. “We look forward to partnering with Peter to execute our strategic agenda focused on leveraging and expanding Lacerta’s sustainability-focused product portfolio to serve attractive and high growth end markets.”

Lennox’s most recent position was as president and CEO of beauty product supplier Arcade Beauty in New York City. Previously, he served in a variety of positions at Pregis Protective Packaging and Graham Packaging, where he ran several global businesses, including Graham’s food and beverage business. Lennox holds a B.S. in Marketing and Management from the University of Florida and has also previously studied at The American University of Paris.

Lacerta Group has five facilities in the U.S., with over 375,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehousing space.