Graham Partners buys flexible packaging supplier ABX

August 20, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

August is shaping up to be a busy month for investment firm Graham Partners, which has just acquired flexible packaging supplier Advanced Barrier Extrusions LLC (ABX) for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Rhinelander, Wis., ABX makes high barrier forming web films primarily for the North American protein, cheese, and specialty food end markets.

“The acquisition of ABX heightens [our] strategy to build a nationwide, top-tier, mid-sized packaging provider,” Graham said in a statement.

The ABX deal is the latest in a series of investments Graham has made in packaging companies, including Tray-Pak, Easy-Pak, and Nuconic Packaging. The Nuconic Packaging purchase – the most recent of the three – was made in the second week of August.

Graham Partners is headquartered in Philadelphia.