Flexible packager TC Transcontinental to shutter P.E.I. facility

November 22, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Canada-based flexible packaging supplier TC Transcontinental has announced plans to close its Prince Edward Island plant by the end of January 2020, with about 15 permanent layoffs coming as a result.

In a Nov. 21 statement, the Montreal-based company said it is also reorganizing activities at its Transcontinental Halifax plant.

The statement called the decision “in line with the Corporation’s strategy to continuously optimize its printing platform, adjusting the capacity and costs to business volumes.”

“We conducted an analysis of our printing operations in Atlantic Canada and regretfully concluded that volumes at Transcontinental Prince Edward Island did not justify keeping the plant running,” Brian Reid, president of TC Transcontinental Printing, said in the statement. “Together with our customers, we will assess alternate printing solutions available to them – either within TC Transcontinental’s network or with another provider. Our goal is to do everything possible to support them in their transition.”

The Prince Edward Island plant is located in Borden-Carleton, a town on the island’s south shore fronting on the Northumberland Strait.

TC Transcontinental is a leading flexible packaging supplier in North America, and said to be Canada’s largest printer. The company has over 9,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the U.S., and Latin America.