New president for additives maker Struktol

November 22, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Plastic additives maker Struktol Company of America LLC has named Mark Skakun III as its new president.

Skakun has served as an officer and on the management committee of Stow, Ohio-based Struktol for more than ten years.

“I am excited about the prospects of continuing to work with all of the talented people here at Struktol, and to help this…company grow ever stronger,” Skakun said in a statement. “We have outlined a clear growth path with targets to increase our product offerings and technical support worldwide.”

A supplier of process additives for the rubber, plastic, PVC, engineered thermoplastics (ETP) and wood plastic composites (WPC) industries, Struktol is a member of the Schill+Seilacher group of companies.