Sustainable chemical supplier Novomer names Jeff Uhrig as new CEO

November 22, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Novomer Inc., a sustainable chemicals company with locations in Rochester, N.Y. and Boston, has named Jeff Uhrig as its new CEO.

Uhrig will oversee day-to-day business operations and direct efforts to further develop and commercialize Novomer’s unique catalyst technology.

“Novomer is excited to have Jeff join our team and help us manage and direct our business through an exciting period of emerging growth,” Anthony Eisenhut, the firm’s chairman and co-founder, said in a statement. “Jeff has been a highly successful business leader and brings a unique skill set immersed in finance and complemented by his chemical industry experience. We believe he is uniquely qualified to help move our company forward to its full potential.”

Uhrig’s most recent position was as president and CEO for Sirrus Inc., a developer of methylene malonate technology. Prior to that, he served as vice president of corporate development at Elevance Renewable Sciences and was vice president in the clean technology investment banking group at Piper Jaffray & Co.

Founded in 2004, Novomer develops catalyst systems that enable carbon monoxide and ethylene oxide to be used as raw materials in the production of polymers and chemicals.