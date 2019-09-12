Pipe and chemical supplier Mexichem changes its name to Orbia

September 12, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

As part of its restructuring and reorganization, Mexican plastic pipe and chemicals company Mexichem SAB de CV has changed its name to Orbia Advance Corp., part of the Orbia group of companies.

In a statement, the Mexico City-based company said that the name change “is part of the company’s new strategy related to the operational reorganization of its global businesses and the launching of a new corporate name and brand.”

“Orbia’s new name and long-term business strategy position the company to respond to global opportunities to ensure food security, reduce water scarcity, reinvent the future of cities and homes, connect communities around the world to global data infrastructure, and expand access to health and wellness with advanced materials through innovation and customer-centricity, elevating the company’s ongoing commitment to improving quality of life for people and communities around the world,” the statement continued. “Chemicals, mining, and manufacturing will continue to be important parts of Orbia’s overall business, but the name change reflects a broader, more inclusive expression of the company’s global impact.”

Orbia’s is a global company that produces polymers, materials, and infrastructure. The organization operates in more than 40 countries, sells into more than 110 countries, and employs more than 22,000 people worldwide. Orbia has headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam, and Tel Aviv.