Packaging supplier Comar buys medical device molder iMark

January 27, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to expand its footprint in the medical and pharmaceutical segments, rigid plastic packaging supplier Comar has acquired iMark Molding, a medical parts molder headquartered in Woodsville, Wis., for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Comar said that iMark specializes in complex scientific injection molding, automated and manual assembly, and cleanroom operations, and operates out of an ISO13485-certified 130,000-square-foot facility with more than 30 injection molding presses and 15,000 square feet of certified ISO Class 7 cleanroom.

The company won an award as “Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year, Special Award for Enterprise Precision”, Comar said.

“There will be no plant closures or employee layoffs for Comar or iMark as part of this acquisition,” Comar’s statement said. “Comar and iMark fully expect to continue to deliver to their customers with zero interruptions or quality issues.”

iMark president Mark Sturtevant will continue to manage the company’s day-to-day operations, the statement added.

Founded in 1949, Comar is headquartered in Voorhees, N.J. The company operates nine manufacturing and distribution locations across the U.S., and uses injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding processes.