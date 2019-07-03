Private equity firm Kohlberg buys healthcare packaging supplier Nelipak

July 3, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Nelipak Corp., a supplier of rigid packaging for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, has been acquired by Kohlberg & Co. LLC, a private equity firm headquartered in Mount Kisco, N.Y.

Nelipak was sold to Kohlberg & Co. by Wisconsin-based investment firm Mason Wells; the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Nelipak, headquartered in Cranston, R.I, manufactures thermoformed medical trays and blisters, pharmaceutical handling trays, surgical procedure trays and lidding materials. The company’s products are primarily designed for Class II and Class III medical devices, which are high-value, implantable devices.

It will continue operating with Nelipak Healthcare Packaging as its name.

In addition to its Rhode Island facility, Nelipak’s six other facilities are located in Arizona, Pennsylvania, the Netherlands, Ireland, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica.

“We are proud of our efforts to help transform Nelipak from a corporate division within Sealed Air Corp. to a leading global healthcare packaging company,” Jay Radtke, senior managing director of Mason Wells, said in a statement. “Back in 2013, the company was primarily European-focused. Over the last six years, we have hired a world-class management team led by CEO Mike Kelly, launched the Nelipak Healthcare Packaging brand, completed three acquisitions to significantly increase Nelipak’s U.S. market presence and built a global ‘one team, one Nelipak’ culture that has really resonated with customers.”