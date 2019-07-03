Lanxess intensifies its blow molding activities

July 3, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG is making a deeper dive into the blow molding sector, setting up a global team to develop blow molding materials and also commissioning what it calls “a state-of-the-art” blow molding system at its technical centre in Dormagen, Germany.

The announcement was made at a K 2109 preview event in Dusseldorf, Germany on July 2.

“Having our own processing equipment ensures that our blow-molding product types possess excellent processing properties,” said Lanxess’ executive Klaus Küsters, who is responsible for developing the blow molding business field for Lanxess’ high performance materials (HPM) segment. “Our customers benefit directly from in-depth processing expertise. The new system will also allow us to offer targeted assistance, for example during troubleshooting or at the start of series production.”

The new blow molding machine is a KBS20-SB extrusion unit made by Germany-based Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH.

“The global trend toward more turbocharged combustion engines that are both efficient and climate-friendly is continuing,” Küsters continued. “This is leading to increased demand for air management components, especially blow molded charge air pipes, with Asia in particular being a major growth market because the market share of turbocharged engines here is still comparatively low. The number of natural-gas-powered vehicles is [also] increasing all the time, and fuel cell technology is being heralded as a new growth technology. Blow molded polyamide liners are already used in compressed natural gas and are also best choice for hydrogen tanks.”

As part of an international consortium, HPM will also promote the development of simulation software for suction blow molding.

Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, Lanxess develops, manufactures and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics. The company has approximately 15,500 employees in 33 countries and is represented at 60 production sites worldwide.