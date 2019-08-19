Toronto packaging supplier Starplex Scientific sold to Pretium Packaging

August 19, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Apotex Corp. has sold Toronto-based plastic packaging supplier Starplex Scientific Inc. to rigid container maker Pretium Packaging for an undisclosed amount.

The deal is designed to support Pretium’s growth objectives in the medical and consumer healthcare market sectors, Pretium said in an Aug. 19 statement.

Starplex operates from a 135,000-square-foot facility in Etobicoke, Ont., a suburb of Toronto. The company also operates Starplex Scientific Corp., which began manufacturing in Cleveland, Tenn. in 2008. The companies provide injection molding, injection blow molding, and extrusion, and manufacture leak-resistant sterilized containers, biological sampling swabs and pharmaceutical grade containers and closures for the clinical, laboratory, and drug manufacturing markets in Canada and the U.S.

Existing employees and the Starplex Scientific brand will be retained, Pretium said.

“The acquisition of Starplex Scientific is another example of Pretium merging independent, well-run companies with strong brand presence, a robust product line and complementary geographic locations into our existing family of companies,” Paul Kayser, president and CEO of Pretium, said in the statement.

Pretium is headquartered in Chesterfield, Mo.