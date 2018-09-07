DME signs strategic partnership agreement with Hawk Mold and Die

September 7, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Mold technology supplier DME, a product brand of Milacron Holdings Corp., has signed a distribution agreement with Hawk Mold and Die Supply Inc. that transforms Hawk into a DME exclusive North American East Coast distributor and warehouse.

Pipersville, Pa.-based Hawk had previously been a “premier” stocking distribution channel for a competitor for over 30 years, DME said in a statement.

“Hawk now has the ability to offer its customers a much larger product catalogue with DME’s mold technologies and industrial supplies, and DME and Milacron get to partner with a Northeastern regional powerhouse and enter accounts that were previously unreachable,” said Scott Smith, DME’s director of sales, eastern region.

“We simply couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join an industry leader,” Hawk owner and president Glenn Hertzler said in the statement. “These types of opportunities are rare, and there were so many positives to this agreement, most importantly for our customers, to whom we can now offer an unmatched catalog of mold technologies, mold bases and industrial supplies.”

Hawk is a family-owned company that was founded in 1987.