United Airlines ditches plastic straws, cocktail picks

September 9, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

United Airlines, the third-largest commercial airline in the U.S., is phasing out the use of plastic straws and cocktail picks served on its flights.

Beginning in early November, United – which operates over 4,500 flights a day – will replace disposable plastic drink stirrers that double as straws and picks with bamboo versions in all of its cabins.

The decision comes on the heels of two other U.S. airlines announcing plastic straw bans: American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, took the step in July; and in May Alaska Airlines announced it would ditch plastic stirrers for ones made with white birch and start using citrus picks made of bamboo.