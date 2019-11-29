CTMA names Chris Hergott as new president

November 29, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The Canadian Tooling & Machining Association (CTMA) has named industry veteran Chris Hergott as its new president.

Currently the vice president of operations for Kitchener, Ont.-based XL Tool Inc., Hergott trained at Waterloo Collegiate Institute and then, in 1989, began work for Millard’s Precision Machine and Tool Co. As a journey person he also spent time at BES Tool as well as Diemedic Machine and Tool.

In 2001, he partnered with Gord Jokic of XL Tool, who was then running a small five-person tool shop. Together they grew the company to 50 + employees and are now operating out of a 36,000-square-foot facility in Kitchener. In 2009 they started a tool shop in Queretaro, Mexico, which is a full stamping production facility with six presses ranging from 200 to 1,000 tons.

“Chris’s expertise, experience and knowledge of the industry, as well as several years serving on the board of directors of the CTMA, will be great assets to the CTMA and its members,” CTMA said in a statement.

Founded in 1963, CTMA is headquartered in Cambridge, Ont. Member companies represent over 11,600 employees and generate over $2.1 billion in annual gross sales.