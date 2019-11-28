Jordan Co. acquires PSG’s Polymer Additives division from Arsenal Capital

November 28, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The Polymer Additives division of Polymer Solutions Group (PSG) has been sold for an undisclosed amount in a deal involving two New York City-based private equity firms.

The Jordan Co. has acquired the division from Arsenal Capital Partners.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, PSG’s Polymer Additives division supplies homogenizing agents, process aids, dispersions, and release agents for the rubber, plastic, and engineered wood industries. The division operates five plants.

PSG’s other division, the Calhoun, Ga.-based Functional Materials division, will remain with Arsenal.

“My team and I are excited to be working with Jordan as we build out our global platform, grow our release agent market position, and continue to expand the market for our advanced technology SureMix performance process aids for silica rubber compounding,” PSG polymer additives CEO Mike Ivany said in a statement.

“The company’s culture, innovative product development and long-standing customer relationships make PSG Polymer Additives a strong fit for our investment strategy,” Ian Arons, a partner with Jordan Co., said.