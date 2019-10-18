Sabic introduces polycarbonate based on certified renewable feedstock

October 18, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Chemical maker Sabic has launched what it calls an industry first: a polycarbonate (PC) based on certified renewable feedstock.

The material – introduced at the K 2019 trade show – provides both Sabic and its direct and ultimate customers with a solution that has the potential to reduce both CO 2 emissions and the use of fossil feedstock during production.

“Sabic’s market-leading move into the arena of PC based on certified renewable feedstock – part of our TRUCIRCLE initiative of circular solutions, is linked to the commitments of our customers, who increasingly require sustainable solutions in response to both consumer and regulatory demands,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, Sabic’s executive vice president, petrochemicals. “This major milestone in Sabic’s strategic sustainability pathway now extends our offering beyond polyolefins, where we already have our existing certified circular and certified renewable portfolios.”

Sabic’s PC cradle-to-gate LCA study – which is currently in the process of third party ISO Critical Review – reveals up to 50 per cent reductions in carbon footprint and up to 35 per cent reduction in fossil depletion impacts for the production of PC resin based on the incorporation of renewable feedstock, in comparison to fossil-based PC production.

PC – more specifically Lexan resin – forms part of Sabic’s engineering thermoplastics (ETP) portfolio. “Customers can use the PC resins that are based on certified, renewable feedstock on their existing equipment, under identical process conditions,” Sabic said. “This potentially contributes to a reduction of the carbon footprint of their products.”

Sabic’s PC based on ISCC PLUS certified feedstock will be produced initially at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Bergen op Zoom, The Netherlands, with global availability in the future. “The certified PC resin may be used for applications in all market segments – such as automotive, consumer, electronics and electrical, building and construction, and healthcare – currently being served by [our] existing PC portfolio,” Sabic said.