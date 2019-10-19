Private equity firm Nautic Partners and management buy Spartech

October 19, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Specialized acrylics and engineered extruded plastics supplier Spartech LLC has been acquired by private equity firm Nautic Partners LLC, in partnership with Spartech management, for an undisclosed amount.

Maryland Heights, Mo.-based Spartech was sold by Arsenal Capital Partners, which had, in turn, purchased Spartech from PolyOne in June 2017.

Spartech supplies acrylic products, plastic sheet and rollstock, specialty film laminates, and thermoformed packaging solutions used in a variety of applications and end markets including aerospace and defense, healthcare, industrial, automotive, consumer goods, and packaging.

Spartech was founded in the 1960s, and currently operates 14 plants across the U.S.

“What drew us to Spartech was the strength and depth of this management team, long-tenured and sticky customer relationships, and the company’s expertise in truly difficult to manufacture products such as cell cast acrylic, flame-retardant plastic sheet, and multilayered packaging, all of which are used in demanding, highly technical applications,” Chris Pierce, a managing director at Providence, R.I.-based Nautic, said in an Oct. 18 statement. “We are very confident that John Inks, Joe Herres, Greg Zeis, Chris Southard, and the rest of the Spartech team have the capability to continue driving the initiatives they have spearheaded over the last several years.”