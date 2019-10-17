Sustainable polymers for packaging applications

October 17, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The use of plastics in packaging provides many benefits, such as the protection of goods and extending the shelf life of food. In terms of sustainability, plastic packaging plays a crucial role in reducing waste in the global food supply, while it must also comply with more stringent food and consumer safety as well as environmental regulations.

Material supplier Sabic is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions to enable the circular re-use and recycling of packaging through pioneering processes and key partner collaborations. Working in tandem with brand owners and customers, Sabic has developed four new circular solutions for packaging which are being highlighted at the K 2019 trade show in Dusseldorf, Germany, including the company’s flagship “certified circular polymers” created from chemically recycled mixed plastic waste.

Under Sabic’s new TRUCIRCLE initiative, other advanced circular products to be featured include: