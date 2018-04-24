NatureWorks names Richard Altice as new president and CEO

April 24, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Bioplastics supplier NatureWorks LLC has named industry veteran Richard Altice as its new president and CEO, replacing Marc Verbruggen, who led the company from 2008 to his retirement in 2017.

Altice comes to Minnetonka, Minn.-based NatureWorks from PolyOne Corp., where he was senior vice president and also the president of the designed structures and solutions division. Prior to PolyOne, Altice also served as vice president of Hexion’s global specialty epoxy business focused on coatings and composites.

“We believe Rich’s leadership will advance market development and the adoption of NatureWorks’ performance materials in new applications,” Peter Hawthorne, chairman of the NatureWorks’ Board, said in a statement.

NatureWorks describes itself as the first company to offer commercially available low-carbon-footprint bioplastics derived from 100 per cent annually renewable resources. The company’s Ingeo biopolymer grade has sold two billion lbs globally.