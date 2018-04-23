PTi opens technology development centre at Illinois headquarters

April 23, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Extrusion machinery maker Processing Technologies International LLC (PTi) has opened a new technology development centre as part of a recent expansion at its headquarters in Aurora, Ill.

“We’re not only excited that our state-of-the-art facility features the latest sheet extrusion technology to help our customers in all phases of product development, we are also thrilled that we have been able incorporate this equipment into PTi University’s various training programs for our customers’ operators, process engineers, and maintenance personnel,” Matt Banach, PTi’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, said in a statement. “These training programs offer PTi customers’ new employees the opportunity to familiarize themselves with operations through hands-on experience, while providing continuous education regarding the importance of safety, maintenance, and maximizing efficiency of equipment and processes for those already familiar with the extrusion processes”

The 15,000-square-foot development centre houses two demonstration sheet extrusion systems: a high vacuum twin-screw extruder, and a high-speed extruder.

The new facility is a big part of PTi’s recent US$10 million plant expansion at the Aurora headquarters. “The expansion was in response to growing demand for sheet extrusion equipment,” Banach said. The company increased overall plant capacity by 50 per cent and added 40,000 square feet of primary manufacturing and office space and up to 40 new jobs. “[We’ve] experienced strong growth in the packaging, industrial, and automotive industries,” Banach said. “Other positive macro-economic factors include capital equipment purchase incentives, low interest rates, and accelerated depreciation benefits based on the new changes in the U.S. tax code.”