Lubrizol expands global capabilities and TPU capacity

March 13, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In response to what it calls increased demand for its materials, polymer supplier Lubrizol Corp. will expand production capacity and technology for its engineered polymers thermoplastics polyurethane (TPU) business.

The US$80 million expansion includes new capacity being added in key plants in North America, Europe, and Asia.

“We see a robust market poised for growth with a rebounding global economy, infrastructure and technology investments, and increasing demand for higher performing, more sustainable materials,” Lubrizol’s vice president Arnau Pano said in a statement.

In North America, the company is adding new state-of-the-art production capabilities, expanded raw material storage, warehouse space and improved site logistics. With the latest investment, new capacity is expected to come onstream later this year.

In Songjiang, China, Lubrizol held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this month to inaugurate a new compounding line and new extrusion lines. 2018 marks the fourth major expansion in Songjiang since the plant first produced TPU in the early 2000’s. Further investment is planned in Asia in 2019.

And in Europe, Lubrizol is extending production capabilities for elastomers, aliphatics, and adhesives. These expansions build on the acquisition of Merquinsa in 2011, and improvements to research and development laboratories in 2016. A next major European expansion is planned for 2019.

Headquartered in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, and sales and technical offices around the world. The company has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide, and reported revenues for 2016 of US$6.5 billion.