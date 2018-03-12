DowDuPont makes senior leadership changes

March 12, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Andrew Liveris, the CEO of chemical maker DowDuPont Inc., is stepping down next month in advance of the company breaking up into three separate firms.

Liveris, 63, has been at the helm of Midland, Mich.-based Dow Chemical Co. since 2004. Dow merged with DuPont Co. of Wilmington, Del., in 2017, creating DowDuPont. Liveris has been at the helm of Dow for almost 14 years, and was instrumental in the chemical giant’s combination last year with rival DuPont.

In a statement, DowDuPont’s Material Advisory Committee said it will appoint Jim Fitterling to the role of CEO of Dow Material Science — one of three companies to be created after the breakup next year. Fitterling, 56, is currently the chief operating officer.

The committee also said it will appoint Howard Ungerleider as president and chief financial officer of the division. Ungerleider is currently the CFO of DowDuPont and vice chairman and CFO for Dow.

Both Fitterling and Ungerleider will continue to serve in their current roles at DowDuPont until the completion of the division’s intended separation, which is expected to occur by the end of first quarter of 2019.

Fitterling joined Dow in 1984 and worked in sales, marketing and supply chain positions before assuming a variety of leadership roles in North America and Asia. Ungerleider started at Dow in 1990 and has held a variety of leadership roles in commercial, business, and financial roles in North American and Europe.